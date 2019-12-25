Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Trading Down 9.1%

Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM)’s share price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 192,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

In other Red Metal news, insider Joshua Pitt 500,000 shares of Red Metal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th.

About Red Metal (ASX:RDM)

Red Metal Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral prospects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc, and nickel properties. It focuses on approximately 10,000 square kilometers of exploration tenements. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

