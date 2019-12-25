Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. Redfin has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,466,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $209,500.00. Insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,470 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after buying an additional 1,032,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 510.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 131,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

