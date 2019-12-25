Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.52

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.52 and traded as low as $42.94. Renault shares last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 1,154,739 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.69 ($68.24).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.27.

About Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

