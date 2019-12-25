Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) Insider Nick Mitchell Buys 3,130 Shares of Stock

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) insider Nick Mitchell purchased 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of A$39,125.00 ($27,748.23).

Shares of Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 stock opened at A$1.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market cap of $168.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 has a 1 year low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of A$1.35 ($0.96). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.98.

Get Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 alerts:

About Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1

Renergen Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the alternative and renewable energy businesses in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The company explores for, develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas and liquefied helium for use in the industrial user, liquid fuel substitution, helium, and power generation markets.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.