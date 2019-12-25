Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $698.53

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $698.53 and traded as high as $770.00. Ricardo shares last traded at $754.00, with a volume of 4,862 shares trading hands.

RCDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.