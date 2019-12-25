Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $23.47 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, C2CX, Binance and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013312 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, C2CX, Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

