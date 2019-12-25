Robert D. Agdern Sells 3,095 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

