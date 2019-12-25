Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

NYSE RCI opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,547 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

