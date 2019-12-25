Rotala (LON:ROL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.55

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and traded as high as $54.64. Rotala shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 18,099 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 million and a PE ratio of 13.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.87.

In other news, insider John Gunn acquired 90,000 shares of Rotala stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($66,298.34).

About Rotala (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

