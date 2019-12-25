Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Royal Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:RYFL) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.11, approximately 3,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

About Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; loans, such as residential and commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans; Harland check reorders; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and cash management services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.