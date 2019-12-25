Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.50. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,699,410 shares changing hands.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Royal Nickel from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.63. The firm has a market cap of $297.20 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

In other news, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,266,525.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

