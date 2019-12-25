Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RUSHA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.