Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.65. Saga Communications shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 289 shares.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In other Saga Communications news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $29,670.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,146.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saga Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

