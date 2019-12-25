salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 665 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,130,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,402,765.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CRM opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,890,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 169,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.68.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

