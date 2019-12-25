Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.10. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 195,219 shares.

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.