Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLB. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

