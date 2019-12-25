Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Down 0.2%

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.48 and last traded at $56.49, 7,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 613,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

