Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €56.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on G24. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €58.65 ($68.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.56. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €38.28 ($44.51) and a twelve month high of €59.35 ($69.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.85 and a 200 day moving average of €51.63.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

