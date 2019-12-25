Sean P. Moriarty Sells 4,000 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean P. Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $16,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEAF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,449,000 after purchasing an additional 266,850 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Leaf Group by 25.9% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 254,882 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leaf Group by 113.0% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 213,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 113,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leaf Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares during the period.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

