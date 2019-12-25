Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE SIC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. 41,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million.

In other Select Interior Concepts news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.