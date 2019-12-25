Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.04

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.04 and traded as high as $151.90. Sempra Energy shares last traded at $150.46, with a volume of 59,880 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

