Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of VII opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.09.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$677.88 million. Analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

