Shah Capital Management Acquires 35,375 Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Stock

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 35,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,878.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SOL stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a P/E ratio of 144.06 and a beta of 2.16. ReneSola Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

