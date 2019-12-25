Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $527.83

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $527.83 and traded as high as $584.17. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $583.89, with a volume of 13,369 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.28 and a 200-day moving average of $530.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,264 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,698 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

