Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$72,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,304.

SVM opened at C$7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.08.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.2303378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

