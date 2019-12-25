Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sims Metal Management in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

SMSMY stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Sims Metal Management has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

