Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd (CVE:SYH) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 157,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 88,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Jordan Trimble sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,662.53. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,280 in the last three months.

Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

