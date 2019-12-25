SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. 21,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,544. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $325,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

