Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €31.41 ($36.52) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.69 and a 200 day moving average of €27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €35.22 ($40.95).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

