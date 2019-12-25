Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

SEDG stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,397,301.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,197 shares of company stock worth $12,229,104 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

