South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price (down from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 145.12 ($1.91) on Wednesday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 128.74 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.80 ($2.84). The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.86.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

