Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.69

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $14.48. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 10,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

