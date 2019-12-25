SparksPay Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $2,791.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

