SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Trading 2.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, approximately 28,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,389,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.0479 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 254.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 327,469 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

