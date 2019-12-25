Spectrum (SPT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $19,495.00 and approximately $12,851.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00555911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009161 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

