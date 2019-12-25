Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

News headlines about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Spirit Airlines’ analysis:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. BidaskClub raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

SAVE stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

