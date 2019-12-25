Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $20.26 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

