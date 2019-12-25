Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 558 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $20,606.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,116.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NTRA opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Natera Inc has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

