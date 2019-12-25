Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Trading Up 0.3%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.44, approximately 3,994 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 114,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 418.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

