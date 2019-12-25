Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Down 21.9%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR) shares dropped 21.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 170,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 43,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

