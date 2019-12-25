Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Market Cap Hits $9.85 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $9.85 million and $968,377.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Ethfinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.01182211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io, Coinone, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, BitForex, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

