Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.95

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $9.05. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 3,752,545 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion and a PE ratio of 51.41.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.34%.

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty (ASX:SYD)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

