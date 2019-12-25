TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.16

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.16 and traded as high as $47.98. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 68,370 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Nomura raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

