Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.47 ($51.71).

Shares of TLX opened at €44.56 ($51.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Talanx has a 52-week low of €29.04 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of €45.88 ($53.35). The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

