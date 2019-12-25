Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 41.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 210,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

