Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

TH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.43.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,998 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,802,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 895,496 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 886,070 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

