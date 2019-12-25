The Force Protocol Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $701,422.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007058 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,382,225 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

