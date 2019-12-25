Todd W. Kingma Sells 2,300 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRGO stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.07. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Perrigo by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,572,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after purchasing an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,211,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.