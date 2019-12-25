Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Town Sports International an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $1.79 on Friday. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 3,383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

