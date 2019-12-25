Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.16

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and traded as low as $28.12. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 1,433 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 695.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

